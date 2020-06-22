Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO

Columbus police deploy pepper spray during afternoon protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of Ohio's capital city is defending police use of pepper spray on protesters at a weekend rally. Andrew Ginther is the mayor of Columbus. He says the city encourages and respects peaceful protest but won't tolerate what he calls aggressive acts that endanger police and protesters. Police used the spray Sunday afternoon after they say protesters moved from sidewalks to the street in downtown Columbus. Police spokesman Sgt. James Fuqua said the issue was demonstrators acting illegally. Protester Dejuan Sharp said rallies have been peaceful and there was no reason for the police action.

PLANE CRASH

Small plane crashes into Ohio cornfield; pilot injured

MILLERSPORT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a small plane went down in an Ohio cornfield over the weekend, injuring the pilot. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 1968 Cessna 1051 had taken off from a private runway in Fairfield County at about 7 p.m. Saturday when it struck electrical wires. Troopers said the plane crashed into the cornfield and became engulfed in flames. Troopers said the 89-year-old pilot was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Federal and state officials are investigating.

CLEVELAND SHOOTINGS

6 wounded in 6 shootings in 24 hours in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating a half-dozen shootings that wounded six men in less than 24 hours in Cleveland. Cleveland police said the shootings happened between 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday and were spread throughout the city. Police say a 43-year-old man was hit in the hip and a 25-year-old woman assaulted at 9 a.m. Saturday. An 18-year-old man was shot at 9 p.m. that night and a 46-year-old man at midnight. At 3 a.m. Sunday, another 18-year-old man was shot, and a 34-year-old man was shot at 5 a.m. Sunday and a 26-year-old man shot at 6 a.m. Sunday. Police haven’t announced any arrests.

BROTHERS KILLED-REWARD

Dad, brother's deaths leave family bereft on Father's Day

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The deaths of two Ohio brothers have left five boys spending their first Father's Day without their dad and the man they called “Uncle Phils.” Authorities and their family say Philip and Matthew Reagan were headed to California in March when their journey got cut short in northern Arizona. Their vehicle got stuck in the mud, and the brothers were fatally shot likely while walking to seek help. The FBI has no suspects and now is offering a reward for information that could lead to an arrest. The brothers from near Cleveland are remembered as funny, charitable and hard workers.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-RACIAL-REFORMS

Lawmakers use protest momentum to push state racial reforms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The killing of George Floyd and the protests over racial injustice that followed have created momentum for reforms at state legislatures across the U.S. The efforts go beyond policing reforms by focusing on systemic racism that has pervaded public life for decades. In California, bills are advancing that would end a statewide ban on affirmative action programs and would make ethnic studies a graduation requirement within the California State University system. Lawmakers in Ohio are considering resolutions to declare racism a public health crisis. Success has been mixed. In New Hampshire, lawmakers refused to fast-track legislation targeting racial bias.

TRANSPORTATION GRANT

Ohio gets $8.9M to test smart truck tech along I-70 corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A $4.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to advance smart transportation technology along a stretch of Interstate 70 running between Columbus and Indianapolis. The grant will fund development of the I-70 Truck Automation Corridor. The Dayton Daily News reports the project aims to allow freight companies and truck automation vendors to use partially automated truck technology on daily service runs. The effort's led by DriveOhio, with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Transportation Research Center as partners. Private partners are contributing another $4.5 million.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Ohio sees 2nd consecutive daily spike in coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department is reporting a second consecutive daily spike in coronavirus cases. Department data released Friday shows 609 new cases from a day earlier. That follows a spike of 700 reported Thursday. The daily case count reflects test results received by the Health Department in the past 24 hours. Those tests were typically conducted within the past 36 hours, though people could have experienced symptoms within the past two weeks. The increases come as Ohio so far has avoided big spikes seen in multiple other states as their economies reopen.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO-DEFACEMENT

Statehouse defaced with red hand prints as protests continue

Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation after the outside of the Ohio Statehouse was defaced with red hand prints and the phrase “hands up, don’t shoot” in protest of police brutality. State troopers began to wash off some of the red paint on the western side of the statehouse on Thursday afternoon as a group of people protesting police brutality watched. It’s the latest example of damage to the downtown Columbus icon since protests over the police killing of George Floyd began three weeks ago. Gov. Mike DeWine sas he is angry and disgusted by the “criminal” act at the Statehouse.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CLEVELAND POLICE

Team to scrutinize Cleveland police actions during protests

CLEVELAND (AP) — The monitoring team for a court-ordered consent decree will review the actions of Cleveland police during and after recent racial inequality protests. Monitor Hassan Aden said in a memorandum filed Thursday in federal court the review is based on reports of unnecessary force, lack of preparation and other concerns about the Cleveland police response to protests. A Black Lives Matter rally in Cleveland May 30 over George Floyd's death by police in Minneapolis resulted in extensive vandalism after officers fired tear gas and non-lethal munitions outside the county's justice center. The consent decree has been in place since 2015.

JUVENILE SEX OFFENDERS-COURT

Court to hear case of juvenile sex offender jurisdiction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in a case involving juvenile court judges' jurisdiction over youthful sex offenders. At issue is a Cincinnati-area defendant who says the judge in his case lost jurisdiction once he turned 21 in 2017. Court records say the defendant sexually abused two young relatives when he was 14. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says an appeals court wrongly interpreted Ohio law and previous court rulings. The prosecutor's office says juvenile court judges have permanent jurisdiction over juvenile sex offender classifications. The Supreme Court set arguments for Aug. 5.