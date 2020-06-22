Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses Knoxville police of choking handcuffed man

A Tennessee couple has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city of Knoxville and three of its police officers.
Police said the suspect ran off and the victim fled the scene for safety. / (KPD)
Police said the suspect ran off and the victim fled the scene for safety. / (KPD)(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WVLT) — A Tennessee couple has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city of Knoxville and three of its police officers, who were seen on dashcam video pulling the handcuffed man from a cruiser and putting him in a chokehold.

John and Kelli Gorghis say the officers violated the rights of John Gorghis in June 2019.

According to the lawsuit, officers Jason Kalmanek, Matthew Speiser and Preston Tucker responded to the Gorghis’ home on June 23, 2019, on a domestic disturbance call after neighbors reported an altercation between the couple.

Police reports stated a neighbor said they heard “arguing, and what sounded like a physical altercation.” The neighbor told police there had been multiple violent disturbances from the home in recent history.

When police arrived at the home John Gorghis reportedly ran inside to avoid questioning and attempted to lock officers out of the house. Police said Gorghis repeatedly slammed officer Tucker’s hand in the door.

According to police reports, officers were able to get inside the home and attempted to detain Gorghis who resisted arrest.

After officers detained Gorghis, he alleges officer Tucker slammed his face into the floor causing injuries.

In a police report, Tucker said he used “directional control” to put Gorghis on the ground.

Officers said they attempted to take pictures of the injuries for their report when Gorghis shielded his face, preventing them from doing so. The officers then removed Gorghis from the back of the police car and forced him to the ground, the lawsuit stated.

Dashcam video showed Gorghis sitting handcuffed in a police car for about 20 minutes before they pulled him out and slammed him to the ground.

One officer was seen putting his arm around Gorghis’ neck as another held his nose. The officers allegedly told Gorghis they were trying to rearrange Gorghis’ handcuffs from the front of his body to the back.

Gorghis said he suffered “permanent and painful injuries that were unnecessary, unreasonable and excessive.”

On Friday, KPD announced they would no longer use chokehold techniques.

Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland declined to comment on the incident due to KPD policy regarding “pending litigations.”

WVLT reached out to Mayor Indya Kincannon’s office for comment.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via Associated Press All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Charges filed in crash that killed Tennessee police officer

Updated: moments ago
A Tennessee woman has been charged in a wrong-way crash that killed a police officer, authorities said.

News

2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city has left two people dead and seven others wounded.

WVLT News

Boy with autism dies after falling from grandmother’s ninth-floor balcony in Mass.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Investigators say a family member called 911 on Sunday morning to report the incident.

WVLT News

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 1 hours ago
City officials had expected a crowd of 100,000 people or more in downtown Tulsa, but that never materialized.

Latest News

WVLT News

2 dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in Charlotte, North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting.

WVLT News

Texas woman’s body found in Kentucky lake identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
The incident remains under investigation.

WVLT News

Coronavirus cases surge in US, India, but slow in China, Korea

Updated: 2 hours ago
The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases.

WVLT News

US ambassador confirms American among UK terror victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
An American man was among the three victims stabbed to death in a park in the U.K.

WVLT News

Studies report COVID-19 may increase childhood obesity rates

Updated: 3 hours ago
While mindless eating or rewarding good behavior with snacks may seem harmless, doctors say these unhealthy habits could lead to serious health concerns.

WVLT News

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.