Lawsuit accuses Knoxville police of choking handcuffed man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WVLT) — A Tennessee couple has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city of Knoxville and three of its police officers, who were seen on dashcam video pulling the handcuffed man from a cruiser and putting him in a chokehold.

John and Kelli Gorghis say the officers violated the rights of John Gorghis in June 2019.

According to the lawsuit, officers Jason Kalmanek, Matthew Speiser and Preston Tucker responded to the Gorghis’ home on June 23, 2019, on a domestic disturbance call after neighbors reported an altercation between the couple.

Police reports stated a neighbor said they heard “arguing, and what sounded like a physical altercation.” The neighbor told police there had been multiple violent disturbances from the home in recent history.

When police arrived at the home John Gorghis reportedly ran inside to avoid questioning and attempted to lock officers out of the house. Police said Gorghis repeatedly slammed officer Tucker’s hand in the door.

According to police reports, officers were able to get inside the home and attempted to detain Gorghis who resisted arrest.

After officers detained Gorghis, he alleges officer Tucker slammed his face into the floor causing injuries.

In a police report, Tucker said he used “directional control” to put Gorghis on the ground.

Officers said they attempted to take pictures of the injuries for their report when Gorghis shielded his face, preventing them from doing so. The officers then removed Gorghis from the back of the police car and forced him to the ground, the lawsuit stated.

Dashcam video showed Gorghis sitting handcuffed in a police car for about 20 minutes before they pulled him out and slammed him to the ground.

One officer was seen putting his arm around Gorghis’ neck as another held his nose. The officers allegedly told Gorghis they were trying to rearrange Gorghis’ handcuffs from the front of his body to the back.

Gorghis said he suffered “permanent and painful injuries that were unnecessary, unreasonable and excessive.”

On Friday, KPD announced they would no longer use chokehold techniques.

Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland declined to comment on the incident due to KPD policy regarding “pending litigations.”

WVLT reached out to Mayor Indya Kincannon’s office for comment.

