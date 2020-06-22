Advertisement

More than 175,000 ex-offenders in Kentucky regain voting rights

More than 175,000 ex-cons are now eligible to vote in Kentucky ahead of Tuesday's primary.
More than 175,000 ex-cons are now eligible to vote in Kentucky ahead of Tuesday's primary.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ/WKYT) - Tuesday’s primary will be the first time more than 175,000 ex-cons who live in Kentucky will be able to vote since being incarcerated.

Over the weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about the executive order that he signed back in December saying it "was a priority of ours, it was the right thing to do, it was something driven by my faith & belief that people deserve second chances.'

Before issuing the order, Kentucky was just one of two states that had a lifetime ban on voting for convicted felons.

There are exceptions to Beshear's order.

Those convicted of treason, bribery in an election, and violent offenses such as rape, homicide, and assaults are not included in the order.

Other exemptions include federal convictions, or anyone who has a pending charge or arrest.

