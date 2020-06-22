Advertisement

Residents displaced following fire at Oak Ridge apartment complex

Investigators said the fire appears to have been caused by cooking materials on the stove.
(WIFR)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge officials said several people are displaced after an apartment fire Friday night.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a fire around 8 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Wakefield Road.

Fire crews said a kitchen was on fire in one of the six apartments in the complex. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one of the apartments experienced heavy damage.

According to reports, three other apartments had slight water and smoke damage but no injuries were reported.

Red Cross provided housing for the seven displaced tenants. ORFD officials installed additional smoke alarms in the apartments following the fire.

