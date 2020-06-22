Scattered showers this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mix of sun and clouds through the morning will give way to scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday brings a 40% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid 80s across the area.

More rain chances will linger once again through the early evening hours until just after sunset. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few showers and temperatures near 68 by the time we wake up on Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms will move across the area again on Monday. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Tuesday and Wednesday are the week’s best chance for heavier rainfall. Both days have very widespread storms. It should rain for a lengthy part of Tuesday, pretty much everywhere. This is the rain many of you have been asking for, in order to water the lawn. Storms are back Wednesday afternoon, but it’s not an all day kind of thing.

Thursday and Friday are almost totally dry and sunny. These are great looking days, and it should be slightly cooler and less humid.

Rain threats return the following Sunday. It looks a little less likely today than it did earlier. Same goes for the following Monday.

Your planning forecast (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.