Advertisement

Scattered showers this afternoon

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Great Smoky Mountains National Park)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mix of sun and clouds through the morning will give way to scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday brings a 40% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid 80s across the area.

More rain chances will linger once again through the early evening hours until just after sunset. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few showers and temperatures near 68 by the time we wake up on Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms will move across the area again on Monday.
Showers and storms will move across the area again on Monday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Tuesday and Wednesday are the week’s best chance for heavier rainfall. Both days have very widespread storms. It should rain for a lengthy part of Tuesday, pretty much everywhere. This is the rain many of you have been asking for, in order to water the lawn. Storms are back Wednesday afternoon, but it’s not an all day kind of thing.

Thursday and Friday are almost totally dry and sunny. These are great looking days, and it should be slightly cooler and less humid.

Rain threats return the following Sunday. It looks a little less likely today than it did earlier. Same goes for the following Monday.

Your planning forecast
Your planning forecast(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

More soggy weather over the next three days

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms across the area this afternoon.

Weather

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms across the area this afternoon.

Weather

Storms flare up once again late Sunday

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Mostly sunny this afternoon.

Weather

Lots of sun this afternoon

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Mostly sunny this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

Much hotter this holiday weekend

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Temperatures continue to inch up, but we also have more storms flaring up today. Enjoy the weekend ahead, with better rain chances next week.

Forecast

Few more storms today and getting warmer

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
Temperatures continue to inch up, but we also have more storms flaring up today. Enjoy the weekend ahead, with better rain chances next week.

Forecast

Storms Friday ahead of weekend warm-up

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

One more wave of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

Forecast

Scattered storms today, getting warmer too

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:02 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Off & on storms late week

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording