Texas woman’s body found in Kentucky lake identified

(KXII)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky state police say a coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake.

The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky.

State Trooper Adam Jones says a medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville.

The incident remains under investigation.

