Thousands sign petition to rename Columbus, Ohio as ‘Flavortown’ after Guy Fieri

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WVLT/WESH) - Thousands of people have signed a petition to rename Columbus, Ohio after a native of the city, Guy Fieri.

WESH reported that thousands are hoping to rename the Ohio city named after Christopher Columbus, changing it to ‘Flavortown’ inspired by American restaurateur Guy Fieri.

Following protests and conversations around the nation surrounding police brutality and racial inequalities, the city of Columbus has vowed to take down its statue of Columbus, according to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” Ginther said in a statement.

Tyler Woodbridge, a resident of Columbus told CNN the removal of the statue wasn’t enough. So he started a petition to rename the city.

“Even though it’s my favorite city, I was always a bit ashamed of the name,” Woodbridge said.

Woodbridge described Fieri as a very “charitable man,” pointing to the fact that the famous restaurateur has helped raise more than $20 million for restaurant workers during the pandemic and that he’s officiated more than 100 LGBTQ weddings.

“That kind of optimism and charitable work embodies more of what Columbus, Ohio, is about rather than the tarnished legacy of Christopher Columbus,” Woodbridge said.

Woodbridge said he chose the name ‘Flavortown’ due to the city being a melting pot of different cultures and nationalities. He said the fact that Flavortown came from Fieri is a bonus.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 17,400 have signed the petition and it grabbed the attention of Budweiser, which offered to give out free Bud Light Seltzer to all the city’s residents if the name is officially changed to Flavortown.

