Advertisement

Thousands sign petition to rename Columbus, Ohio as ‘Flavortown’ after Guy Fieri

Thousands of people have signed a petition to rename Columbus, Ohio after a native of the city, Guy Fieri.
Image License<br />Photo: Guy Fieri / Facebook
Image License<br />Photo: Guy Fieri / Facebook(WITN)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WVLT/WESH) - Thousands of people have signed a petition to rename Columbus, Ohio after a native of the city, Guy Fieri.

WESH reported that thousands are hoping to rename the Ohio city named after Christopher Columbus, changing it to ‘Flavortown’ inspired by American restaurateur Guy Fieri.

Following protests and conversations around the nation surrounding police brutality and racial inequalities, the city of Columbus has vowed to take down its statue of Columbus, according to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” Ginther said in a statement.

Tyler Woodbridge, a resident of Columbus told CNN the removal of the statue wasn’t enough. So he started a petition to rename the city.

“Even though it’s my favorite city, I was always a bit ashamed of the name,” Woodbridge said.

Woodbridge described Fieri as a very “charitable man,” pointing to the fact that the famous restaurateur has helped raise more than $20 million for restaurant workers during the pandemic and that he’s officiated more than 100 LGBTQ weddings.

“That kind of optimism and charitable work embodies more of what Columbus, Ohio, is about rather than the tarnished legacy of Christopher Columbus,” Woodbridge said.

Woodbridge said he chose the name ‘Flavortown’ due to the city being a melting pot of different cultures and nationalities. He said the fact that Flavortown came from Fieri is a bonus.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 17,400 have signed the petition and it grabbed the attention of Budweiser, which offered to give out free Bud Light Seltzer to all the city’s residents if the name is officially changed to Flavortown.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KETV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

WVLT News

Sunday’s storm leaves fallen trees across Hamblen Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday’s storms have left fallen trees across the county causing one injury.

WVLT News

Free Covid-19 swab testing site set for Monday in East Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
The Knox County Health Department is teaming up with East Knoxville Free Medical Clinic and CONNECT Ministries to host a free Covid-19 swab testing site.

WVLT News

WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

Latest News

WVLT News

NASCAR postpones Geico 500 to tomorrow following weather delay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume Sunday with limited fans at the Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500. A lightning storm delayed the start of the race, and then over an hour after the original start time, the race was postponed for Monday at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

WVLT News

Two rescued from burning boat along Tennessee River, officials report

Updated: 3 hours ago
A spokesperson with the Knoxville Fire Department said officials responded to a boat fire along the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.

WVLT News

Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, New York

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

WVLT News

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KDVR
A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

WVLT News

Beer Board suspends permits of four downtown Nashville bars for violating city’s COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Metro Beer Permit Board has issued a five-day suspension to four downtown Nashville businesses for failing to comply with the city’s public health emergency guidelines during the pandemic.

WVLT News

Around 600 dogs discovered at West Tennessee puppy mill sparks investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dispatchers at the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is underway at a puppy mill in Mercer at 179 Sanderson Road.