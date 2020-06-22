Advertisement

Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign

President Donald Trump, center, walk toward the stage while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020.
President Donald Trump, center, walk toward the stage while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020.((Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP))
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) - Tom Petty’s family is upset with President Trump for using the hit song “I Won’t Back Down” at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

The late star’s estate issued a cease and desist notice to Trump’s campaign.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind,” the estate said in a tweet Saturday. “Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

The letter also said, “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either.”

There has been no response from Trump’s campaign about the song.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

