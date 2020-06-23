Winners to be announced for Knox County Neighborhoods dog park grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The City of Knoxville revealed the winners of the Knox County Neighborhood Dog Park competition will be announced Thursday evening.

Residents were able to nominate their neighborhood for a $50,000 grant to build the park.

“We are thrilled to see so many people engaging in the process to improve their neighborhood for both pets and residents,” said Randy Boyd, of the Boyd Family Foundation. “We’ve seen that dog parks are not only beneficial for dogs, but they can also improve the health and overall well-being of their owners as well.”

Neighborhoods were encouraged to share why their neighborhood needs a dog park using the hashtag #KNDP.

The winners will be announced on Randy Boyd’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

