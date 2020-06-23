Special deliveries started with founder’s trip to ICU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Random Acts of Flowers brought awareness to those fighting dementia this week by delivering more than 500,000 bouquets of flowers to multiple healthcare facilities across the country, including Knoxville, Tennessee.

Organizers in Knoxville said it was a special gift to be able to surprise residents in these facilities.

“It’s amazing what all we can get done and how many flower bouquets we can make and so many people are having a better day than they thought they were going to have,” said program manager Debbie Fettig. “That’s what’s so neat about it being random acts of flowers, you know it’s not planned. So the people that are needing the care and maybe alone are getting all the sudden a bouquet of flowers in the day.

The group’s CEO Larsen Jay, a former television producer said he stared the company after a near fatal accident in 2007.

“I had a ladder collapse out from underneath me when i was working a roof and fell about a story and a half face down on the concrete”

Jay ended up in the ICU and received several flower deliveries to his hospital room. Noticing how many others around him in the hospital had no flowers or visitors, he came decided to spread joy to the other patients.

“I simply saw how many rooms around us had no flowers, had no visitors and it was such a contrast to my room that I simply loaded up my wheelchair and started making deliveries and an idea was born,” said Jay.

From that day forward Jay has made it his mission to spread joy and make a difference to those who he says need it most.

According to the organization’s website, “With financial support from Eli Lilly and Company, we will make 5,000 deliveries to memory care units at hospital and assisted living facilities in Indianapolis, Knoxville, Chicago, and Tampa Bay during this special week.”

