Voter registration deadline is Tuesday in Tennessee

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday, July 7, is the deadline to register to vote in Tennessee.

Tennesseans who are eligible to vote in the election must register at least 30 days in advance of the election.

In 2020, state and federal primaries, as well as state and county general election day, is on Tuesday, August 6, meaning residents must be registered by the July 7 deadline to be eligible.

The deadline to register for the general presidential election in 2020 is Oct. 5.

Individuals can register online or by mailing in a registration form.

Thousands of Tennesseans who are eligible to vote may not be registered. That includes:

• People who just turned 18 or will be by Election Day

• People who are newly naturalized citizens

• People who have moved, whether just across town or across the state

• People who have changed their names

• People who haven’t voted in a while, who may be removed from the voter rolls

Check registration status or submit a change of address here.

Learn more about the candidates running for Tennessee US Senate seat here.

