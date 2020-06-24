Advertisement

80-pound iguana found inside Florida pizza joint’s freezer

File it under pizza toppings only offered in Florida.
FILE: Iguana from a tree
FILE: Iguana from a tree(WHSV)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
State inspectors say they found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint.

Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the reptile was gifted to the owner and stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food.

It was immediately trashed after they were informed it was a violation. Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly that state wildlife officials encourage people to kill them.

Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.

