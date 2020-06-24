Attorney LaKenya Middlebrook to head Knoxville police review committee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced attorney LaKenya Middlebrook has been named the Executive Director of Knoxville’s Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC).

“LaKenya has a long legacy of service to our community,” said Mayor Kincannon. “Her life experiences, her work as an attorney and community champion, and her service on PARC make her uniquely qualified to lead this important organization. I am confident that she is the right person to help Knoxville as we navigate difficult discussions and continue to redefine how we look at public safety.”

According to a release from the city, the committee--which was created in 1998--is made up of seven volunteers served by a full-time director. It reviews police activity and makes recommendations to the chief of police.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve as Executive Director of the Knoxville Police Advisory & Review Committee,” Middlebrook said. “For more than two decades, PARC has worked to demand accountability, increase transparency, and build improved relationships between the Knoxville Police Department and our communities. Those charged with the responsibility to protect and serve can only be effective in doing so if our communities trust that protection and service will be administered fairly, justly and equitably.”

Middlebrook succeeds interim director Ola Blackmon-McBride.

The city said Middlebrook got her bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Kentucky in 2002 and obtained a law degree from UT. She also serves on the Knox County Foster Care Review Board, the board of Girl Talk and is the co-chair of the local NAACP’s Housing Committee.

She is also the daughter of noted civil rights activist Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook, who worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Middlebrook will begin her PARC position on July 13.

