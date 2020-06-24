COVID-19 cases on the rise in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WVLT/WFMY) -- Officials say COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Myrtle Beach, known as a vacation hot spot in the South.

WFMY reported that South Carolina has the fourth-highest new infection rate in the country behind Arizona, Arkansas, and Alabama. Cases jumped from less than 300 at the start of June to nearly 1,600, and that only counts residents of the county, not visitors.

Myrtle Beach has already been linked to some outbreaks of COVID-19 in other states. At least 16 students from one Ohio county went to South Carolina and came back positive for coronavirus.

