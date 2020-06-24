How to prevent, treat acne caused by face masks

(WVLT/WBRC) - Some dermatologists say they are seeing more cases of people getting acne due to face masks. WBRC reported experts say the condition is called acne mechanica.

Dermatologists Dr. Marian Northington with Dermatologist of Birmingham says it is caused by constant friction and the heat from the mask. While the best way to prevent an acne flare-up is to get rid of the cause, that’s tricky in the age of the pandenic, when many people are wearing masks and being encouraged to do so by health officials.

However, Dr. Northington said there are other ways to prevent and treat it. First, you should always make sure you’re always wearing a clean mask, and try not to touch your face. She also said that using a good cleanser can make a difference.

“Use some sort of exfoliating agent like glycolic acid cleansers, salicylic acid cleansers, Topical retinoids like Retin-A are great things to help pull everything out of your pores, Get rid of whiteheads and blackheads and keep everything clean,” Dr. Northington said.

She says those types of cleansers also have other benefits.

“It actually exfoliates your skin, makes your skin look bright and healthy. It helps you make collagen and really backs your skin up into time,” Northington explained.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.