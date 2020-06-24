Advertisement

Oak Ridge tourism open and ready for business

Visitors to the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge must be prepared to have their temperature checked at the door and answer a series of CDC screening questions, as well as wearing a mask if age five and up.
By Anne
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
The American Museum of Science & Energy is completely disinfecting each area visitors might touch once it opens its doors again.

The City of Oak Ridge’s tourism arm, called Explore Oak Ridge, is featuring these museums and other tourist attractions in an upcoming video to promote the area.

Oak Ridge, dubbed The Secret City for its key role in winning World War II, has a strong tourism business based on its history as well as its location in the scenic valley between the Cumberland and Smoky Mountains.

“We gauge our tourism in our hotels. And our hotels were down 65% below what they were last year,” said President Katy Watt of Explore Oak Ridge. The effort to showcase popular attractions is also a way the city is working to support local businesses such as hotels and restaurants. “Our restaurants are at 50%. They are very mindful of that. And we are ready to take care of you when you come to visit us.”

The Children’s Museum has already been open during the month of June. The AMSE is awaiting word from its managing entity, the Department of Energy, before opening. AMSE spokesman Matt Mullines said, “So when feeling comfortable, we’re working behind the scenes to make sure the museum is clean. Every touched surface has been addressed.”

“We hope within a week to have the video ready to go out,” said Watt. “It will be on social media. We will be pushing it on our website, the city’s website.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

