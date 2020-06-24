OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

CLEVELAND — An official says the shooting of a man who lost an eye when he was hit by a bean bag during a Black Lives Matter protest in Cleveland is being investigated by authorities. A cellphone video from the May 30 protest shows 24-year-old John Sanders, of Sandusky, being struck in the face as he walked away from a confrontation outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says sheriff’s deputies were armed with bean bag guns that day and an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is underway. By Mark Gillisipie. SENT: About 380 words, photos.

CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING-CHARGES

COLUMBUS — A federal indictment accuses an Ohio man of exchanging drugs for sexual access to children of drug-addicted parents. The indictment says Larry Dean Porter repeatedly traded drugs for sex with three girls, with several other adults helping transport the victims to Porter’s house. Porter is also accused of taking sexually explicit photos of the children for the purposes of creating child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbus planned to discuss details of the indictment later Wednesday. Porter’s court-appointed public defender declined comment. Eight other adults were charged, including two of Porter’s adult daughters and a cousin of Porter. SENT: 222 words.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

COLUMBUS — An updated lawsuit alleges a former Ohio State University student health director acknowledged he knew of a doctor’s practice of conducting a genital exam on every patient he saw. The complaint unsealed this week alleges Ted Grace confirmed in a deposition that such behavior was unusual. The updated lawsuit also alleges that several Ohio State medical staff believed the university placed team doctor Richard Strauss above accountability. Hundreds of former students allege decades-old sexual abuse and mistreatment by Strauss. Grace has declined to comment. SENT: 257 words.

IN BRIEF:

— FRATERNITY-STUDENT DEATH — The former president of a now-defunct fraternity at Ohio University has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from hazing that led to a student’s death two years ago.

— AIRPORT-GUNS IN BAGS — Transportation Security Administration officers discovered two pistols in carry-on bags at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

SPORTS:

FBN—EX-QUARTERBACK-THEFT CHARGES

COLUMBUS — A prosecutor says multiple fraud victims should receive money awarded to an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback from a national concussion settlement. Former star player Art Schlichter is serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges involving college and NFL game tickets promised but never delivered. One of Schlichter’s victims was retiree Anita Barney, who was later convicted of defrauding others under Schlichter’s direction. Ron O’Brien is prosecutor in Franklin County in central Ohio. He’s asked a judge to award money Barney is owed by Schlichter to Barney’s own victims. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 492 words, photos.

FBN—MCCANN AWARD

— Don Banks, whose 36-year sports writing career included more than 16 years at Sports Illustrated’s website, has been selected as the Dick McCann Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America.

