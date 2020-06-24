Advertisement

Few storms to start Thursday

A few showers and storms develop and move through at times through Thursday morning. We’ll have a couple of warmer, drier days, but a longer stretch with clouds and rain chances is right around the corner.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers and storms develop and move through at times through Thursday morning. We’ll have a couple of warmer, drier days, but a longer stretch with clouds and rain chances is right around the corner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms developing and moving through at times through Thursday morning, with a low around 68 degrees.

Thursday does come with an improving view! With more afternoon clearing, a stray shower or storm is possible the second half of the day. We’ll warm up to around 85 degrees. If you have the WVLT Weather app, then hopefully you’ve seen some of our posts about the Saharan dust in the atmosphere, because it will reach our area for Thursday evening. This can make for a hazy view, but a colorful sunset.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is a seasonable day, with a high of 87 degrees and isolated showers and storms developing. With a 20% coverage of our area, this is a better day to get outside than the building rain chances this week.

Saturday is looking like a few developing showers and storms are possible. So, don’t cancel plans but the WVLT Weather app will let you know if heavy rain and lightning are nearby. The high will be around 85 degrees. with a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms.

A system looks like it will be stuck in our area again, which means we will have up and down rain chances for several days. This will also keep us cooler, closer to 80 degrees for most of this stretch.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users
Wed PM 8-Day Forecast
Wed PM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

More sunshine coming for the afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Hot again this Thursday.

Weather

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Knoxville's weather forecast.

Forecast

Scattered storms return Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We have some more scattered rain and storms to move through Wednesday, before we hit a brief break from rain chances and start building heat again.

Forecast

Isolated rain for now, getting hotter this weekend

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Getting hotter as we head to the weekend

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Today brings the best coverage of our area in rain and storms. As we get back to seasonable pop-ups later this week, the heat gets back to normal as well.

Forecast

Batches of storms at times today

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
The coverage of our area in rain and storms spikes a bit today, plus we have more active weather even early in the day. We have decreasing rain chances ahead this week.

Weather

More rain late Monday night, again Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms return Monday afternoon.

Weather

Scattered showers this afternoon

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms return Monday afternoon.

Weather

More soggy weather over the next three days

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms across the area this afternoon.

Forecast

More storms flare back up on Monday

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT