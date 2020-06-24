Few storms to start Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers and storms develop and move through at times through Thursday morning. We’ll have a couple of warmer, drier days, but a longer stretch with clouds and rain chances is right around the corner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms developing and moving through at times through Thursday morning, with a low around 68 degrees.

Thursday does come with an improving view! With more afternoon clearing, a stray shower or storm is possible the second half of the day. We’ll warm up to around 85 degrees. If you have the WVLT Weather app, then hopefully you’ve seen some of our posts about the Saharan dust in the atmosphere, because it will reach our area for Thursday evening. This can make for a hazy view, but a colorful sunset.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is a seasonable day, with a high of 87 degrees and isolated showers and storms developing. With a 20% coverage of our area, this is a better day to get outside than the building rain chances this week.

Saturday is looking like a few developing showers and storms are possible. So, don’t cancel plans but the WVLT Weather app will let you know if heavy rain and lightning are nearby. The high will be around 85 degrees. with a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms.

A system looks like it will be stuck in our area again, which means we will have up and down rain chances for several days. This will also keep us cooler, closer to 80 degrees for most of this stretch.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Wed PM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

