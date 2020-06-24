FBI announces $7.5K reward for suspect on Most Wanted List after Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man accused in a fatal Knoxville shooting.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville Police Department and FBI are searching Tomier Jashaud Lundy, 20, who is wanted on several charges including first-degree murder.

Lundy was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Sanford after an incident on Adock Avenue on April 30.

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information regarding Lundy. The reward is in addition to the $2,500 reward announced by the TBI.

Officials said Lundy is facing charges of first-degree murder, weapons possession and evading arrest. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Lundy is described as 5′5” weighing 160 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information about Lundy’s whereabouts should immediately call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

