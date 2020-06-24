Tennessee man pleads guilty to poaching in Campbell County

RED ASH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to poaching in Cumberland County late last year.

The Manchester Times reported 33-year-old Sean Doney, of Caryville, pleaded guilty to illegally killing a cow elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area (NCWMA) in Campbell County on December 30.

The elk was found dead in a food plot in the Red Ash area of NCWMA on December 23. According to authorities, the cow elk was wearing a GPS collar as part of a 3-year elk research study with the University of Tennessee’s Department of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries.

Officials with the UT College of Veterinary Medicine found that the animal had been shot after the bullet was recovered from the carcass.

Following a months-long investigation with assistance from the Eighth Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler’s office and members of the public, the Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency charged Doney with Hunting Big Game in Closed Season, Hunting Without a License, Hunting without Hunter Education, Illegal Take of Big Game and Failure to Retrieve Game on a WMA.

Doney faces 30 days of jail time and is to pay $350 in restitution to the TWRA.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via The Manchester Times. All rights reserved.