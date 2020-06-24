Advertisement

TWRA offers tips for boating with dogs

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency gave some tips on how to keep dogs safe while boating.
TWRA offers tips for boating with dogs.
TWRA offers tips for boating with dogs.(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the time of the year for being out on the water, and many people might want to take their four-legged companions along for the ride. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency gave some tips on how to keep dogs safe while boating.

TWRA offered 10 tips:

- Pay attention to the dog, but don’t get distracted.

- Buy a lifejacket. Even if they are good swimmers, a life jacket can save a dog’s life.

- Get the dog used to the boat before going out on the water.

- Bring a water bowl for your dog and give them fresh water. Don’t encourage them to drink from rivers or lakes.

- Dogs can easily overheat. Remember to provide shade in the boat.

- Bring sunscreen because short-haired dogs can get sunburned.

- Protect their feet. Boat surfaces can get very hot.

- Have a plan when your dogs need to do their business.

- Watch the fish hooks. Dogs can easily harm themselves on lures or loose hooks in the boat.

- Have a plan in case the dog goes overboard. Don’t go in after the dog. Remember, a frightened dog can injure you or even drag you down with them underwater.

Safe Boating tips for Your Dog

We all love to take our four-legged family members to the lake, but a dog on the water requires special precautions. Here are ten safety tips so you and your dog can enjoy a day on the water. How to keep your dog safe on your boat: 1. Pay attention to the dog, but don't get distracted. Tennessee's leading cause of boating accidents was an improper lookout. Always be aware of what you and other boats are doing. 2. Buy a lifejacket. Even if they are good swimmers, a life jacket can save a dog's life. 3. Get the dog use to the boat before going out on the water. 4. Bring a water bowl for your dog and give them fresh water. Don't encourage them to drink from rivers or lakes. 5. Dogs can easily overheat. Remember to provide shade in the boat. 6. Bring sunscreen because short-haired dogs can get sunburned. 7. Protect their feet. Boat surfaces can get very hot. 8. Have a plan when your dogs need to do their business. 9. Watch the fish hooks. Dogs can easily harm themselves on lures or loose hooks in the boat. 10. Have a plan in case the dog goes overboard. Don't go in after the dog. Remember, a frightened dog can injure you or even drag you down with them underwater. #tnboating

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Thursday, June 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Alcatraz East Crime Museum features TBI in newest exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
The museum’s exhibit will showcase the daily work of TBI and details from famous solved and ongoing cases.

WVLT News

Carson-Newman announces fall plans for welcoming students back to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Carson-Newman University announced its plan to welcome back students for the upcoming fall semester.

WVLT News

KAT receives $13.3M grant to continue service during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The grant will be used to support the continuation of public transit service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Mural honoring 19th Amendment coming to Blount County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A mural honoring women and the 19th Amendment will soon be coming to Blount County.

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park hosts 4th of July firework viewing party

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced visitors can watch the city of Gatlinburg’s 4th of July fireworks show from the SkyBridge.

Latest News

WVLT News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

WVLT News

More than 21,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
New unemployment claims increased in the state for the first time since April 4.

WVLT News

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

WVLT News

Impatience grows for cops’ arrests in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

WVLT News

More sunshine coming for the afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Hot again this Thursday.

WVLT News

Tenn. DA wants probe into arrest of Black man beaten by deputies

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Tennessee district attorney has requested a state investigation into a physical altercation between a Black man and white deputies after dashcam video showed deputies striking him while he was handcuffed on the ground.