TWRA offers tips for boating with dogs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the time of the year for being out on the water, and many people might want to take their four-legged companions along for the ride. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency gave some tips on how to keep dogs safe while boating.

TWRA offered 10 tips:

- Pay attention to the dog, but don’t get distracted.

- Buy a lifejacket. Even if they are good swimmers, a life jacket can save a dog’s life.

- Get the dog used to the boat before going out on the water.

- Bring a water bowl for your dog and give them fresh water. Don’t encourage them to drink from rivers or lakes.

- Dogs can easily overheat. Remember to provide shade in the boat.

- Bring sunscreen because short-haired dogs can get sunburned.

- Protect their feet. Boat surfaces can get very hot.

- Have a plan when your dogs need to do their business.

- Watch the fish hooks. Dogs can easily harm themselves on lures or loose hooks in the boat.

- Have a plan in case the dog goes overboard. Don’t go in after the dog. Remember, a frightened dog can injure you or even drag you down with them underwater.

