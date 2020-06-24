TWRA offers tips for boating with dogs
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency gave some tips on how to keep dogs safe while boating.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the time of the year for being out on the water, and many people might want to take their four-legged companions along for the ride. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency gave some tips on how to keep dogs safe while boating.
TWRA offered 10 tips:
- Pay attention to the dog, but don’t get distracted.
- Buy a lifejacket. Even if they are good swimmers, a life jacket can save a dog’s life.
- Get the dog used to the boat before going out on the water.
- Bring a water bowl for your dog and give them fresh water. Don’t encourage them to drink from rivers or lakes.
- Dogs can easily overheat. Remember to provide shade in the boat.
- Bring sunscreen because short-haired dogs can get sunburned.
- Protect their feet. Boat surfaces can get very hot.
- Have a plan when your dogs need to do their business.
- Watch the fish hooks. Dogs can easily harm themselves on lures or loose hooks in the boat.
- Have a plan in case the dog goes overboard. Don’t go in after the dog. Remember, a frightened dog can injure you or even drag you down with them underwater.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.