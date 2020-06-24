Wilson County encouraging all residents to wear masks in public

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Wilson County it is strongly encouraging residents to wear masks when out in public, WTVF reported.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Earlier, a press release from officials said the measure would be required.

In the first release, Mayor Hutto said, “We ask all our businesses to take this very seriously to keep their customers and staff safe by reconsidering the number of people in the business area and by requiring masks in stores and businesses.”

WTVF reported that Hutto released a second press release, saying they did not have the authority to require people to wear masks.

Mayor Hutto said the rapid increase in cases led to his decision. According to health officials, COVID-19 cases in Wilson County have continued to rise for seven days in a row.

The health department said it will supply masks to residents in need.

