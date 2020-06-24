Advertisement

Woman throws plate at Cheesecake Factory server after bill dispute

Ohio police were called to a Lyndhurst Cheesecake Factory restaurant on June 15 because a group of customers reportedly refused to pay the bill.
(WEAU)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020
LYNDHURTS, Ohio. (WVLT) - Ohio police were called to a Lyndhurst Cheesecake Factory restaurant on June 15 because a group of customers reportedly refused to pay the bill.

According to Cleveland.com, police were called to the Cheesecake Factory located at 24265 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where the manager reported that a group of 10 customers refused to pay the dining bill.

The manager told police that the group became aggressive towards the workers and began approaching the kitchen at one point.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, all of the customers except two had left. Police said they issued trespass warnings to a 36-year-old man of Richmond Heights and a 33-year-old woman of Euclid.

The group did not go into the kitchen, according to police, but the man’s mother allegedly threw a plate at an employee, striking her in the arm.

The employee was not injured and did not press charges, according to police.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via Cleveland.com. All rights reserved.

