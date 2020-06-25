Advertisement

AAA: Americans will take 700 million trips this summer

An Idaho lawmaker wants his colleagues to take a closer look at ways to improve air travel across the state.
An Idaho lawmaker wants his colleagues to take a closer look at ways to improve air travel across the state.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT
AAA forecasts Americans will take a combined total of 700 million trips this summer.

That number is down nearly 15 percent compared to last July through September and is the first decline in summer travel since 2009.

The findings are all part of AAA’s 2020 Summer Travel forecast, which uses key economic indicators to determine total number of trips, not actual traveler totals. AAA booking trends show Americans are making travel plans, though cautiously and without much advance planning.

"Americans will take time to travel and explore this summer, but will do so with more long weekend getaways rather than extended vacations," said Gene LaDoucer, North Dakota spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Car trips reign supreme accounting for 97 percent of the favored mode of transportation, down just over 3 percent year-over-year.

Air travel will be off by about 74 percent, while rail, cruise ship and bus travel will slide by 86 percent.

Were it not for the pandemic, AAA would be projecting 857 million trips during the third quarter, a 3.6% increase over last year.

By this analysis, the pandemic wiped out nearly 150 million trips this summer.

