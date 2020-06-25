Advertisement

Alcatraz East Crime Museum features TBI in newest exhibit

The museum’s exhibit will showcase the daily work of TBI and details from famous solved and ongoing cases.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest temporary exhibit at Alcatraz East Crime Museum will feature the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“We hope visitors will learn something new about the work that goes into investigating difficult cases in their communities by a special Tennessee agency they may not have known about,” explains Rachael Penman, director of artifacts at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “Working with the TBI on this exhibit we were able to see firsthand how much their agents and staff truly care about victims and survivors and will do whatever it takes to bring justice and closure to a case.”

The TBI has existed since the 1950s with seven offices throughout the state of Tennessee. There are more than 600 TBI employees across eight divisions.

At any one time, the Criminal Investigation Division has more than 1,500 open cases into child victimization, drug violations, domestic terrorism, and fugitive recovery.

The temporary exhibit will allow visitors to learn about the founding of TBI and the important role TBI agents play. The exhibit will also bring attention to current missing children and feature a local cold case, the 2015 murder of Donald Lawton in Kodak, TN. Other cases featured in the exhibit will include the Bain sisters kidnapping in 2012, the murder of Rhonda Daugherty in 2014 and the murder of State Senator Tommy Burks in 1998.

“We are honored to have this platform to give Tennessee residents and others visiting the museum a closer look at the work we do across the Volunteer State,” says TBI Director David Rausch. “We are a diverse agency with a remarkable history, and this exhibit highlights our unique role in law enforcement’s greater mission to protect and serve.”

The museum reopened in May after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with new safety measures in place.

