All Star game set for summer baseball league

Game set for July 3rd at Smokies Stadium
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the rosters for the East Tennessee High School Baseball League All-Star game to take place on Friday, July 3 at Smokies Stadium.

The two teams are split into an ‘East vs West’ format. The ‘East’ team consists of players from the Sevier, Jefferson County, Morristown, Kodak, Gatlinburg, and Newport areas. The ‘West’ team features players from the Hardin Valley, Seymour, South Doyle, Clinton, and Carter regions.

Main gates open at Smokies Stadium on July 3 at 4 p.m. and things kick off with the East Tennessee High School Baseball League (ETHSBL) Senior Game. This will be a 7 inning contest that will showcase just the senior talent participating in the league. At 7:30 p.m., a second 7 inning game will begin, showcasing the top performers of the ETHSBL in the All-Star Game.

The Tennessee Smokies will host a fireworks show, provided by Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, in honor of Independence Day immediately following the conclusion of a packed day of baseball.

Tickets start at $7.50 each and are on sale now at smokiesbaseball.com. Tickets will be $10 each on the day of the game. Tennessee Smokies Full Season Ticket Holders will receive free admission. Tickets are good for both baseball games and fireworks show.

The Tennessee Smokies have made it a priority to practice social distancing, as tickets will be assigned seats and spaced out accordingly.

For league standings, statistics, and more information on the East Tennessee High School Baseball League, presented by Garza Law Firm, visit the Smokies online at //Smokiesbaseball.com/SummerBall.

Rosters for the East Tennessee Summer Baseball League All Star game
Rosters for the East Tennessee Summer Baseball League All Star game(Smokies)

