Armed robbers break into elderly Tenn. woman’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memphis police said two men are on the run after they broke into a home and robbed an 88-year-old woman and her daughter at gunpoint.

Memphis CBS affiliate WREG reported that the daughter said she had just let her dogs out when a strange man came into the home.

“They had already opened up my shed and were in there trying to find things,” the woman said. “They saw my mom open the back door and thought ‘Oh, little old lady. There’s nothing in the shed. We’ll go see what the little old lady got.’”

She claimed one of the men held them at gunpoint while the other suspect ransacked the house.

“You got to be pretty bold to come into a house that you know people are in,” she said.

According to WREG, the woman said the robbers took what they could and left out a back door.

Police said they took a TV, an iPhone, jewelry and less than $10 in cash.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.