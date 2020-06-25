Advertisement

Bonnaroo 2020 officially canceled, scheduled for 2021

Bonnaroo 2020 has officially been canceled because of COVID-19.
(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bonnaroo 2020 has officially been canceled because of COVID-19.

According to a statement on the Bonnaroo website, “Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality.”

Anyone who has already purchased tickets can request a refund here.

The website says there will be a virtual gathering September 24-27. According to the website, the event will be " very special virtual Bonnaroo weekend including some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises.”

More details about the virtual gathering are expected to be released soon.

Bonnaroo officials said they hope to continue the festival on June 17-21, 2021. Anyone who chooses to rollover their 2020 ticket for next year will receive free access to the virtual gathering.

