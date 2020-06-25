Buddy’s BBQ says they want to ‘buy’ your change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a sign posted outside the drive-thru window at Buddy’s Bar-B-Q on Chapman Highway, cash payments will only be accepted with exact change.

The sign also says the restaurant will “buy” your change -- according to the store manager, that means they will trade your coins for bills.

Buddy’s is one of many stores and restaurants who is now only accepting exact change due to the national coin shortage.

Experts say the coronavirus is to blame.

