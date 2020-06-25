Carson-Newman announces fall plans for welcoming students back to campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Carson-Newman University announced its plan to welcome back students for the upcoming fall semester.

The university will begin classes on August 19. In-person classes will end by Thanksgiving and resume with online instruction for the rest of the semester. University officials said dining and residence halls will remain open.

University officials encouraged individuals on campus to conduct daily health monitoring, practice social distancing, wear masks, practice good personal hygiene and report symptoms or possible exposure.

The school said it also implemented enhanced cleaning protocols.

Classes will be adjusted during the fall semester to meet social distancing guidelines including, moving sizeable courses into large classrooms, dividing sections into smaller meeting groups during the week, and providing hybrid-learning opportunities to enhance face-to face-courses.

Carson-Newman University canceled fall break and encouraged students to limit their travel and remain on campus during the fall semester.

“As we’ve shared this summer with our campus community, things are going to look a bit different on campus,” said Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler. “The well-being of our students, faculty and staff is paramount. We are working diligently to provide a healthy place to live, work and study. Because of COVID-19, we’re going to have to change some of our routines. However, Carson-Newman’s mission has not changed. It is just being expressed in new and creative ways.”

