Toddler discovered in cage during Tennessee animal rescue

BUCHANAN, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered a child in a dog cage while working a large animal rescue Thursday.

Investigators said they removed a child from a cage while raiding a home near Dale Cemetery Road in Buchanan, Tennessee, WTVF reported.

Authorities said the child under the age of two was found in a cage in the same room as several large snakes and a box of mice.

The child was reportedly filthy, but unharmed and is now in DCS custody.

The sheriff’s office also said deputies confiscated several guns and marijuana during the rescue. More than 100 animals were taken from the home.

District attorney Matt Stowe said the child’s parents and a grandparent were taken into custody. As of Thursday evening, authorities were still searching the property.

This is a developing story.

