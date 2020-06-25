Clinics offering “sliding scale” payment to provide affordable healthcare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For those who are struggling to afford healthcare during the pandemic, there’s still a way for you to get the services you need for little to no cost.

Several health clinics are offering a “sliding scale” payment option to those with or without health insurance.

Jeff Howard with Cherokee Health Systems says the sliding scale option provides everyone access to the healthcare they need and can afford.

“It’s based on the federal poverty scale income level and family size, and the minimum is $20. We have some people that even that minimum level is too much so we do have options for people that are just having a tough time.”

Other health clinics like Interfaith Health are also providing sliding scale options. Aaron Price with the clinic says since the coronavirus outbreak, the clinic has made slight changes to help accommodate those without health insurance.

“We did relax our policy for people who have been impacted by the pandemic. Whether they lost hours or lost their job all together, we relaxed our patient policy to allow them to become a patient.”

Howard says to see if you qualify for the sliding fee scale, they ask you provide proof of income. However if you are unable to, Cherokee Health will still try to assist you.

“Of course if there is no income, there’s no proof of income, so we allow self declaration.”

Between both clinics, services provided include primary health to mental health services.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.