Clinics offering “sliding scale” payment to provide affordable healthcare
Sliding scale is helping those without health insurance to afford treatment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For those who are struggling to afford healthcare during the pandemic, there’s still a way for you to get the services you need for little to no cost.
Several health clinics are offering a “sliding scale” payment option to those with or without health insurance.
Jeff Howard with Cherokee Health Systems says the sliding scale option provides everyone access to the healthcare they need and can afford.
Other health clinics like Interfaith Health are also providing sliding scale options. Aaron Price with the clinic says since the coronavirus outbreak, the clinic has made slight changes to help accommodate those without health insurance.
Howard says to see if you qualify for the sliding fee scale, they ask you provide proof of income. However if you are unable to, Cherokee Health will still try to assist you.
Between both clinics, services provided include primary health to mental health services.
