DeSantis signs bill to raise Florida teacher’s base salary

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. (WPLG) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County that he is increasing the base salary of Florida’s K-12 classroom teachers to $47,500.

During his visit to the Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens, DeSantis signed HB 641 Funds for the Operation of Schools bill, which includes the new $500 million program.

“This is a really big day for teacher’s compensation,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the measure raised Florida teachers’ average pay to the fifth in the nation. He was citing the National Education Association’s annual ranking.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Florida House Rep. Toby Overdorf also attended the news conference.

Overdorf, of Palm City, serves on the Higher Education & Career Readiness Subcommittee and the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.