Advertisement

Dust plume approaching the southeast skies by the weekend

Here's everything you need to know
Brown sand and dust from Africa can be seen over the Gulf Coast and Caribbean as it approaches the east coast.
Brown sand and dust from Africa can be seen over the Gulf Coast and Caribbean as it approaches the east coast.(WDBJ7 Weather)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It doesn’t take a scientist to spot the brown dust on the satellite image from space as it makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa. This is known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), a common sight in the summer months. Scientists believe this could be the most expansive dust plume in a half a century.

The dust has already made its way across the Caribbean causing very hazy skies and reduced air quality. It will approach Florida and the Gulf Coast by the end of the week, and should be over the Carolinas and Virginia by the weekend. We have already started to see some of the subtle impacts, including a bit more orange glow in our sunsets.

IS THIS AN ACTUAL STORM?

This isn’t a storm at all. Most of the dust is staying suspended between 15-20,000+ feet in the atmosphere. It is made of dust and sand that has been lofted into the air then carried by the westerly winds across the tropics where it is gradually dispersed. It doesn’t bring wind, rain or lightning. In fact, the air is so dry that it often keeps tropical systems from developing as it moves through.

IS THIS DUST DANGEROUS?

This dust cloud will likely prove to be troublesome for pilots flying through and around it and will also lead to hazy conditions all across the eastern seaboard and deep south when it arrives this week.

While the majority of the dust will remain suspended, under perfect conditions, some of it can reach the surface causing decreased air quality. On occasion, raindrops can also contain the dust particles that can be seen when drops evaporate on things such as your car. This all depends on the concentration of dust of an area. Based on models, the highest likelihood of that happening would be along the Gulf Coast states where dust will be thicker.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW IT’S HERE?

Our skies will likely become quite murky the closer the Saharan dust is to our area. We may also notice a slight decrease in air quality, but I’m not expecting an unsafe drop as it was over the Caribbean. The most common side effect from Saharan dust is the well-known, brilliant orange sunsets and sunrises thanks to the dust particles scattering certain wavelengths of light. We could see that for several days before and after the dust exits.

The dust events typically only last a few days before they are pushed out by a weather system. That’s likely to happen early next week. We will keep you posted on air quality as we approach the weekend.

Get those cameras ready!

SAHARAN DUST - ADDITIONAL INFO
Latest Air Quality
Latest Satellite Loop of Dust Storm

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Road in East Knoxville closed after pipe collapses

Updated: 1 hour ago
The road will be closed through the weekend as crews work to make repairs.

WVLT News

TBI investigators find small bone fragments in search for Joe Clyde Daniels

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators dug up part of the property and said some small bone fragments were found in the yard and will be tested.

WVLT News

Theotis Robinson Jr. speaks out after his phone number was ‘hijacked’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Community leader and activist Theotis Robinson Jr. held a news conference in downtown Knoxville Friday morning.

WVLT News

UT to require students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Tennessee Board of Directors voted “yes” on a plan for the upcoming school year, including a new requirement for all students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot.

WVLT News

Wildlife officials searching for answers after bear in Washington shot & killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
State Wildlife officers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information on who shot the 403-pound bear.

Latest News

WVLT News

Blount County man accused in death of infant son

Updated: 3 hours ago
The child was transported to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WVLT News

CDC adds three new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.

WVLT News

Walter State Community College releases fall semester plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
The school’s fall semester will begin on Aug. 24.

WVLT News

Hamilton County D.A. investigating use of force allegations against officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Arrington was placed under arrest for violation of pedestrian on roadway lane.

WVLT News

Phillip Fulmer urges fans to wear masks ahead of football season

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to Fulmer, fans need to wear a mask everywhere they go and work to slow the spread in order to be at Neyland on Sept. 5.

WVLT News

Zoo Knoxville in the running for best zoo exhibit in North America

Updated: 5 hours ago
Zoo Knoxville was chosen as one of the candidates for ‘Best Zoo Exhibit in Noth America,'