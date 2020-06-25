Advertisement

East Tennessee man pleads guilty to killing elk, faces jail

An east Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to illegally killing an elk that was part of a university study, wildlife officials said.
The university’s College of Veterinary Medicine found the elk was shot.
The university’s College of Veterinary Medicine found the elk was shot.(USDA)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An east Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to illegally killing an elk that was part of a university study, wildlife officials said.

Sean Doney, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday to breaking hunting-related state laws in the December killing of a cow elk in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release

The elk was found in a food plot in the wildlife management area on Dec. 23. The elk was wearing a GPS collar as part of a three-year research study by the University of Tennessee Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries, the agency said.

The university’s College of Veterinary Medicine found the elk was shot.

Doney, of Caryville, was arrested after he was identified by members of the public after rewards were offered by outdoor recreation groups, the agency said. He faces 30 days in jail.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Alcatraz East Crime Museum features TBI in newest exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
The museum’s exhibit will showcase the daily work of TBI and details from famous solved and ongoing cases.

WVLT News

Carson-Newman announces fall plans for welcoming students back to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Carson-Newman University announced its plan to welcome back students for the upcoming fall semester.

WVLT News

KAT receives $13.3M grant to continue service during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The grant will be used to support the continuation of public transit service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Mural honoring 19th Amendment coming to Blount County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A mural honoring women and the 19th Amendment will soon be coming to Blount County.

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park hosts 4th of July firework viewing party

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced visitors can watch the city of Gatlinburg’s 4th of July fireworks show from the SkyBridge.

Latest News

WVLT News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

WVLT News

More than 21,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
New unemployment claims increased in the state for the first time since April 4.

WVLT News

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

WVLT News

Impatience grows for cops’ arrests in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

WVLT News

More sunshine coming for the afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Hot again this Thursday.

WVLT News

Tenn. DA wants probe into arrest of Black man beaten by deputies

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Tennessee district attorney has requested a state investigation into a physical altercation between a Black man and white deputies after dashcam video showed deputies striking him while he was handcuffed on the ground.