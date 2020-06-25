Enjoy Friday, increasing rain chances this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re ending the week on a beautiful note with a typical summer-feel. Enjoy it, because rain chances increase this weekend with rain and times for most of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear to partly cloudy at times, with a little extra haze from that Saharan dust moving around the globe. This makes for a more colorful sunset and sunrise. The low will be around 64 degrees by Friday morning, so enjoy the mild start to the day too! We will have some patchy fog develop in the morning, especially around waterways. This could hinder your view if you’re hoping to see the Space Station flyover, which is 5:04 a.m. for Knoxville.

Friday is a seasonable day, with a high of 88 degrees and isolated showers and storms developing. With a 20% coverage of our area, this is the best day to get outside. The humidity makes it feel a couple of degrees warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts with increasing Saharan dust in the atmosphere, which could make for a hazy, dusty sunrise. An isolated shower is possible, becoming scattered by the afternoon. We’ll have a 40% coverage outlining the valley, and isolate in the lower elevations. We’ll have increasing winds, and a high around 85 degrees.

More rain is moving through at times all day Sunday, leaving us around 79 degrees for a high!

A system looks like it will be stuck in our area again, which means we will have up and down rain chances for several days. This will also keep us cooler, closer to 80 degrees through Wednesday.

Late week comes with a brief break in rain chances Thursday, but a few more developing and moving through at times Friday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Thu PM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

