Advertisement

Enjoy Friday, increasing rain chances this weekend

We're ending the week on a beautiful note with a typical summer-feel. Enjoy it, because rain chances increase this weekend with rain and times for most of next week.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re ending the week on a beautiful note with a typical summer-feel. Enjoy it, because rain chances increase this weekend with rain and times for most of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear to partly cloudy at times, with a little extra haze from that Saharan dust moving around the globe. This makes for a more colorful sunset and sunrise. The low will be around 64 degrees by Friday morning, so enjoy the mild start to the day too! We will have some patchy fog develop in the morning, especially around waterways. This could hinder your view if you’re hoping to see the Space Station flyover, which is 5:04 a.m. for Knoxville.

Friday is a seasonable day, with a high of 88 degrees and isolated showers and storms developing. With a 20% coverage of our area, this is the best day to get outside. The humidity makes it feel a couple of degrees warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts with increasing Saharan dust in the atmosphere, which could make for a hazy, dusty sunrise. An isolated shower is possible, becoming scattered by the afternoon. We’ll have a 40% coverage outlining the valley, and isolate in the lower elevations. We’ll have increasing winds, and a high around 85 degrees.

More rain is moving through at times all day Sunday, leaving us around 79 degrees for a high!

A system looks like it will be stuck in our area again, which means we will have up and down rain chances for several days. This will also keep us cooler, closer to 80 degrees through Wednesday.

Late week comes with a brief break in rain chances Thursday, but a few more developing and moving through at times Friday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users
Thu PM 8-Day Forecast
Thu PM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’re starting Friday off on the warm and muggy side with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across the area.

WVLT News

More sunshine coming for the afternoon

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Hot again this Thursday.

Forecast

Few storms to start Thursday

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
A few more showers and storms develop and move through at times tonight. We’ll have a couple of warmer, drier days, but a stretch of days with clouds and rain chances are right around the corner.

Weather

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Knoxville's weather forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered storms return Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We have some more scattered rain and storms to move through Wednesday, before we hit a brief break from rain chances and start building heat again.

Forecast

Isolated rain for now, getting hotter this weekend

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT

Forecast

Getting hotter as we head to the weekend

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Today brings the best coverage of our area in rain and storms. As we get back to seasonable pop-ups later this week, the heat gets back to normal as well.

Forecast

Batches of storms at times today

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
The coverage of our area in rain and storms spikes a bit today, plus we have more active weather even early in the day. We have decreasing rain chances ahead this week.

Weather

More rain late Monday night, again Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms return Monday afternoon.

Weather

Scattered showers this afternoon

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms return Monday afternoon.