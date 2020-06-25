Farragut chalk artist spreads joy for neighborhood

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenage Farragut girl stepped away from technology and into a life-size coloring book.

“I did not know the Chan family at all before the pandemic,” said Jenni Craddick, a woman who lives in the Glen Abbey neighborhood, “The emotion that she’s able to convey in her chalk art for hold her age is amazing.”

Craddick stumbled upon 13-year-old Sydney Chan’s chalk creations.

“I started to do the chalk art as a time filler,” said Sydney Chan.

Beginning in March, Sydney began using her family’s driveway as her canvas.

The Tate’s School of Discovery rising eighth-grader has been drawing Disney characters.

“Olaf from ‘‘Frozen,‘' Stitch, and Timon & Simba from “Lion King”,” said Chan.

Sydney has discovered new ways to create her art.

“I use a paintbrush to blend all of the colors in. I like doing that because I get to mix all the powders of the chalk that’s been ground to the gravel,” said Chan.

She has shared joy.

“It makes me feel really happy that I have the ability to communicate and encourage people in this neighborhood,” said Chan.

“It is so uplifting and encouraging,” explained Craddick, “All of us would come by and say have you seen today’s drawing? No, I haven’t, have you seen it? Oh yeah...And it really seemed to bring the neighborhood together.”

Sydney completes two to five drawings each week.

“One person really can make a difference,” said Craddick.

Sydney’s lost track of how many pieces of chalk she’s gone through. But she plans to continue her drawings throughout the summer.

