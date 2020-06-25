Gatlinburg SkyLift Park hosts 4th of July firework viewing party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced visitors can watch the city of Gatlinburg’s 4th of July fireworks show from the SkyBridge.

The firework show will begin at 1 p.m. from the Space Needle which is 100 feet below the mountain top at the SkyLift Park.

Tickets are now available in limited quantities.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.