Gatlinburg SkyLift Park hosts 4th of July firework viewing party
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced visitors can watch the city of Gatlinburg’s 4th of July fireworks show from the SkyBridge.
The firework show will begin at 1 p.m. from the Space Needle which is 100 feet below the mountain top at the SkyLift Park.
Tickets are now available in limited quantities.
