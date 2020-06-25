Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — As baseball scrambles to start an abbreviated season, the prevailing mood is one of nervous excitement. Major League Baseball set a 60-game schedule Tuesday night, and now the sport will try its best to complete a season and crown a champion amid a coronavirus pandemic that still looms over much of American life. Players report to camps July 1, and the regular season is supposed to start about three weeks later. It already feels like a whirlwind. Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire is a little uneasy because of the virus. Houston owner Jim Crane hopes teams can play in front of fans at some point.

UNDATED (AP) — Suspended West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has apologized after a player alleged he made a series of insensitive remarks. Koenning was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account. On Wednesday, Koenning said he never intended his words or actions to be insensitive. Martin said the latest incident happened Monday, when Koenning shared a conversation he had with his son about protests over racial injustice. Martin, who is Black, also said Koenning has talked about politics, including that President Donald Trump should build a border wall to keep Hispanics out of the country.

UNDATED (AP) — Don Banks, whose 36-year sports writing career included more than 16 years at Sports Illustrated’s website, has been selected as the Dick McCann Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America. Banks died last August while covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend. He had recently been hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as its NFL correspondent before his death. The McCann Award is given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage. The award is named for the first director of the Hall of Fame and a longtime sports writer and columnist.

BOSTON (AP) — Eddie Kasko, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Red Sox and spent nearly three decades with the team in a variety of roles, has died. He was 88. The Red Sox announced Kasko’s death three days shy of his 89th birthday. No cause was given. Kasko played 10 seasons in the major leagues from 1957-66 and was an All-Star shortstop for the NL champion Cincinnati Reds in 1961. He batted .318 in the World Series that year, leading the Reds with seven hits during their five-game loss to the New York Yankees. Kasko finished his playing career with the Red Sox and managed them from 1970-73 before spending 21 years in Boston's front office.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati is removing Marge Schott’s name from its baseball stadium and a library archive in light of her racist comments while owner of the Cincinnati Reds. The school’s board of trustees unanimously approved the move Tuesday. It comes 12 days after a Catholic high school also decided to remove references to Schott from its facilities. Schott's history of racist and other offensive comments has prompted local organizations to reconsider using her name on facilities funded through her philanthropic foundation. The foundation is encouraging the discussions and decisions.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center Andre Drummond plans to exercise his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season and stay with Cleveland. Drummond was acquired in a February trade with the Detroit Pistons. He said on an ESPN podcast that he intends to pick up the option. Drummond’s decision had been expected, but this is the first time he’s publicly stated his intentions. Drummond must notify the Cavs in writing about the option by Oct. 17. The NBA’s offseason calendar has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.