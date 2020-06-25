Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of stabbing her 82-year-old husband 192 times earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges. Sixty-three-year-old Vivian Lanette Mims was also charged with felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications in the indictment handed up Wednesday. The latter count apparently stemmed from an incident seven years ago in which she also stabbed and seriously injured Bobby Mims. Authorities say Bobby Mims was found dead in a parked car on June 16 after a man told Dayton police his mother had admitted killing his father and was trying to harm herself. Responding officers said Vivian Mims was trying to ingest bleach.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, first lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have all tested negative for the coronavirus. Gov. DeWine announced the results on Twitter Wednesday. The update came a day after the three were tested during a live streaming event as part of the governor's biweekly news conference on pandemic updates. The state's single-day case total jumped to 632, part of a trend of increasing number of positive tests over the past few days. Ohio is now reporting nearly 46,800 confirmed or probable cases and 2,755 confirmed or probable deaths.

CLEVELAND (AP) — An official says the shooting of a man who lost an eye when he was hit by a bean bag during a Black Lives Matter protest in Cleveland is being investigated by authorities. A cellphone video from the May 30 protest shows 24-year-old John Sanders, of Sandusky, being struck in the face as he walked away from a confrontation outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says sheriff's deputies were armed with bean bag guns that day and an investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is underway.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven GOP attorneys general are weighing in on the congressional debate over policing amid the national push to stop racial bias in law enforcement. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the others sent a letter this week urging congressional leaders to ensure police officers' safety as Democrats demand changes in police tactics and accountability. Paxton joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina in signing the letter. The letter comes as a Republican policing bill stalled with lack of Senate Democratic support. Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes in policing.