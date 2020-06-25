Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — An official says the shooting of a man who lost an eye when he was hit by a bean bag during a Black Lives Matter protest in Cleveland is being investigated by authorities. A cellphone video from the May 30 protest shows 24-year-old John Sanders, of Sandusky, being struck in the face as he walked away from a confrontation outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says sheriff's deputies were armed with bean bag guns that day and an investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is underway.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven GOP attorneys general are weighing in on the congressional debate over policing amid the national push to stop racial bias in law enforcement. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the others sent a letter this week urging congressional leaders to ensure police officers' safety as Democrats demand changes in police tactics and accountability. Paxton joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina in signing the letter. The letter comes as a Republican policing bill stalled with lack of Senate Democratic support. Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes in policing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An updated lawsuit alleges a former Ohio State University student health director acknowledged he knew of a doctor’s practice of conducting a genital exam on every patient he saw. The complaint unsealed this week alleges Ted Grace confirmed in a deposition that such behavior was unusual. The updated lawsuit also alleges that several Ohio State medical staff believed the university placed team doctor Richard Strauss above accountability. Hundreds of former students allege decades-old sexual abuse and mistreatment by Strauss. Grace has declined to comment. A message was left with Ohio State seeking comment on the updated complaint.

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The former president of a now-defunct fraternity at Ohio University has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from hazing that led to a student’s death two years ago. Elijah Wahib pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts each of felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor hazing and a single felony count of permitting drug use, The 22-year-old Westlake man became the fifth members of the former Sigma Pi fraternity to plead guilty to charges that grew out of the 2018 incident involving Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old freshman who was found dead after ingesting nitrous oxide.