How much screen time are your kids getting during the pandemic?

Expert says it's okay to ease up on time restrictions while kids are home more during the pandemic.
Young boy looking at computer screen and doing activity
Young boy looking at computer screen and doing activity
By Anne
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The World Health Organization and American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in with screen time guidelines.

The guidelines were designed to help families ensure young kids were getting enough time for things like physical activity and sleep, but with families at home during the pandemic the big question is whether parents should relax those screen time guidelines.

Seven-year-old Nico loves to build models like a mini version of the White House.

Before COVID-19, Nico’s mom, Maria Ramos-Olazagasti, set screen time limits: just two hours per week on the weekends.

“We only spend a couple of hours a day with him during the week and we wanted that time as a family,” Ramos-Olazagasti said.

Now, like many students, Nico is online for classes for up to six or seven hours a day.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I was really worried about it,” explained Ramos-Olazagasti.

Doctor Jenny Radesky wrote the American Academy of Pediatric’s 2016 digital media guidelines. In the guidelines, she recommends parents limit unsupervised screen time to just one hour per day for young children. But now most kids are at home and those guidelines have been updated.

Dr. Radesky explained “I don’t want families to feel guilty that they’re not meeting some perfect plan of how to use media. It’s very much how your family is.”

She said instead of stressing about time limits, think of ways that your family can use screen time for good. Prior research has found that parent engaged screen time like family video chatting with grandma is beneficial for children.

“Don’t consider that screen time,”Said Dr. Radesky. “That’s learning time. It’s social connection time. It’s using media as a tool to do what your family and your child need right now.”

When selecting media to keep kids entertained, Dr. Radesky says moms should be choosy about content. Common Sense Media and PBS KIDS offer show suggestions and great tips for creating balance on and offline.

“We wanted to recognize that parents are going to feel scattered and exhausted during this time, so you don’t have to be perfect. If you binge one day and it’s just what you needed, you can peel back the next,” Dr. Radesky explained.

For additional resources during the pandemic, families can also log on here to find links to additional online learning and health and wellness activities.

