Advertisement

KAT receives $13.3M grant to continue service during pandemic

The grant will be used to support the continuation of public transit service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knoxville Area Transit
Knoxville Area Transit(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville’s Knoxville Area Transit was awarded a $13.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.

The grant is a part of the CARES Act and will be used to support the continuation of public transit service in the Knoxville area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

KAT implemented safety policies and procedures including, face coverings, cleaning and disinfecting, physical separation and hygiene to keep employees and riders safe.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Alcatraz East Crime Museum features TBI in newest exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
The museum’s exhibit will showcase the daily work of TBI and details from famous solved and ongoing cases.

WVLT News

Carson-Newman announces fall plans for welcoming students back to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Carson-Newman University announced its plan to welcome back students for the upcoming fall semester.

WVLT News

Mural honoring 19th Amendment coming to Blount County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A mural honoring women and the 19th Amendment will soon be coming to Blount County.

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park hosts 4th of July firework viewing party

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced visitors can watch the city of Gatlinburg’s 4th of July fireworks show from the SkyBridge.

Latest News

WVLT News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

WVLT News

More than 21,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
New unemployment claims increased in the state for the first time since April 4.

WVLT News

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

WVLT News

Impatience grows for cops’ arrests in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

WVLT News

More sunshine coming for the afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Hot again this Thursday.

WVLT News

Tenn. DA wants probe into arrest of Black man beaten by deputies

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Tennessee district attorney has requested a state investigation into a physical altercation between a Black man and white deputies after dashcam video showed deputies striking him while he was handcuffed on the ground.