KAT receives $13.3M grant to continue service during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville’s Knoxville Area Transit was awarded a $13.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.

The grant is a part of the CARES Act and will be used to support the continuation of public transit service in the Knoxville area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

KAT implemented safety policies and procedures including, face coverings, cleaning and disinfecting, physical separation and hygiene to keep employees and riders safe.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

