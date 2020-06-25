Kentucky woman accused of trying to kill estranged husband in front of child

(WVLT/WNKY) - A Kentucky woman was charged with attempted murder Thursday after deputies said she fired a gun at her estranged husband as they exchanged a child in a business parking lot in Barren County.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Marquitta Lessenberry and 27-year-old Christopher Thomason were arrested after the incident. Investigators said they met at the Minute Mart in Temple Hill to conduct a child exchange. WNKY reported that after the husband got into his own vehicle following the exchange, the sheriff’s office said Thomason approached his vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

Investigators said the husband opened the vehicle door, hitting Lessenberry, at which point she allegedly approached Thomason with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said the husband began to leave the parking lot and Lessenberry fired at the vehicle.

According to WNKY, Lessenberry and Thomason left and went home, where they were found by deputies and served with a search warrant. They were later arrested.

Lessenberry was charged with attempted murder-domestic violence, endangering the welfare of a minor, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Thomason was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree-possession of a controlled substance first offense and first-degree criminal mischief.

