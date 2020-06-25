Advertisement

Knox Co. Commission approves $1M budget proposal to give 820 KCSO deputies bonuses

The Knox County Commission approved a $1M budget proposal that will give 820 Knox County Sheriff's Office employees $1,500 bonuses starting in December.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Commission approved a $1M budget proposal that will give 820 Knox County Sheriff’s Office employees $1,500 bonuses starting in December.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs commented on the budget amendment saying that he has no plans to veto it.

“We were clear that our proposal was, and still is, a working document. I am hopeful that we can continue having productive conversations and, if conditions improve, find the funds to give all our employees raises, but also make sure we are completing projects that benefit our taxpayers,” said Jacobs in a release.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said the department faces a recruitment problem and struggles to retain its employees. Since July last year, he said KCSO lost 86 employees and another 25 are up for retirement. He added that they only hired nine employees.

“It wasn’t easy to be asking for that. It was easy to be asking for the men and women of this agency though,” the Sheriff said. “Back in 1980 we looked at [this job] as a calling. It’s not that way anymore though because people are not going to put themselves on the line to be second-guessed. We’ve got to do something to retain these people for this community.”

The amendment passed with 7 yes, 2 no, and 2 passes by county commissioners.

Commissioner Charles Busler said, “We’re working off of taxpayer money. It’s our responsibility to make sure it’s spent properly.”

Commissioner Michelle Carringer added, “We’ve got to make an investment in [deputies] more than ever if we want our county to stay safe.”

Sheriff Spangler said not all employees will get the bonus. The $1,500 will go to 820 deputies but not any administrative staff. The department has a total of 1,050 employees he said.

Jacobs said no other changes were made to the proposed budget. The bonus will not impact the amount of taxes paid Jacobs added.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Alcatraz East Crime Museum features TBI in newest exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
The museum’s exhibit will showcase the daily work of TBI and details from famous solved and ongoing cases.

WVLT News

Carson-Newman announces fall plans for welcoming students back to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Carson-Newman University announced its plan to welcome back students for the upcoming fall semester.

WVLT News

KAT receives $13.3M grant to continue service during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The grant will be used to support the continuation of public transit service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Mural honoring 19th Amendment coming to Blount County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A mural honoring women and the 19th Amendment will soon be coming to Blount County.

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park hosts 4th of July firework viewing party

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced visitors can watch the city of Gatlinburg’s 4th of July fireworks show from the SkyBridge.

Latest News

WVLT News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

WVLT News

More than 21,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
New unemployment claims increased in the state for the first time since April 4.

WVLT News

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

WVLT News

Impatience grows for cops’ arrests in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

WVLT News

More sunshine coming for the afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Hot again this Thursday.

WVLT News

Tenn. DA wants probe into arrest of Black man beaten by deputies

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Tennessee district attorney has requested a state investigation into a physical altercation between a Black man and white deputies after dashcam video showed deputies striking him while he was handcuffed on the ground.