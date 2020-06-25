Knox Co. Commission approves $1M budget proposal to give 820 KCSO deputies bonuses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Commission approved a $1M budget proposal that will give 820 Knox County Sheriff’s Office employees $1,500 bonuses starting in December.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs commented on the budget amendment saying that he has no plans to veto it.

“We were clear that our proposal was, and still is, a working document. I am hopeful that we can continue having productive conversations and, if conditions improve, find the funds to give all our employees raises, but also make sure we are completing projects that benefit our taxpayers,” said Jacobs in a release.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said the department faces a recruitment problem and struggles to retain its employees. Since July last year, he said KCSO lost 86 employees and another 25 are up for retirement. He added that they only hired nine employees.

“It wasn’t easy to be asking for that. It was easy to be asking for the men and women of this agency though,” the Sheriff said. “Back in 1980 we looked at [this job] as a calling. It’s not that way anymore though because people are not going to put themselves on the line to be second-guessed. We’ve got to do something to retain these people for this community.”

The amendment passed with 7 yes, 2 no, and 2 passes by county commissioners.

Commissioner Charles Busler said, “We’re working off of taxpayer money. It’s our responsibility to make sure it’s spent properly.”

Commissioner Michelle Carringer added, “We’ve got to make an investment in [deputies] more than ever if we want our county to stay safe.”

Sheriff Spangler said not all employees will get the bonus. The $1,500 will go to 820 deputies but not any administrative staff. The department has a total of 1,050 employees he said.

Jacobs said no other changes were made to the proposed budget. The bonus will not impact the amount of taxes paid Jacobs added.

