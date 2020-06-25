Advertisement

Knox Co. Community task force weighing options for school reopening

The Knox County Community task force is weighing its options for student's returning to school in the fall.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Community task force is weighing its options for students returning to school in the fall.

The task force is serving as an advisory role to Superintendent Thomas who will make the ultimate recommendation to the school board who will later make a final decision.

The three options the task force is weighing are:

1. Traditional return to school - Modifications will include masks, social distancing, and temperature checks. There would be a virtual option for families who don’t feel comfortable returning. Data survey results show over 50% of parents, students, and teachers supporting this decision.

2. Fully online- All instruction would be delivered over the Internet. The school district funded a 1:1 computing for all students and would provide the devices. Data survey results show over 11% of parents, students and teachers support this decision.

2. Hybrid option- 1/2 students will be on campus and the other 1/2 will be learning at home. Students would alternate days from campus to home. Data survey results show about 30% of parents, students, and teachers support this decision.

For more details into the data survey results visit here.

