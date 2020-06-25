Knoxville pastors tackle race issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville pastors tackled issues of racism and inequality during a Sunday service.

Central Baptist in Bearden’s pastor Wade Bibb joined Mount Zion’s pastor Kevin Davis in a question and answers session last Sunday about racism in East Tennessee. Bibb told WVLT News the idea came from a psychologist who attends his church.

Bibb said the session wasn’t just about listening, but acting. “This can’t just be on conveying information and knowledge,” he said. “What we need to do as a congregation is to create change.”

Davis added that it might be difficult for some to recognize racism, but it’s there. “You may not realize what’s happening around you and just because it’s always been that way doesn’t mean that it’s right. We are in a system that’s been in place as long as America has been in place.”

The service streamed lived Sunday, June 21.

