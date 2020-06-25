Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

HUSBAND FATALLY STABBED

Indictment: Wife stabbed man nearly 200 times, killed him

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of stabbing her 82-year-old husband 192 times earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges. Sixty-three-year-old Vivian Lanette Mims was also charged with felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications in the indictment handed up Wednesday. The latter count apparently stemmed from an incident seven years ago in which she also stabbed and seriously injured Bobby Mims. Authorities say Bobby Mims was found dead in a parked car on June 16 after a man told Dayton police his mother had admitted killing his father and was trying to harm herself. Responding officers said Vivian Mims was trying to ingest bleach.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Governor, first lady, lieutenant governor, test negative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, first lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have all tested negative for the coronavirus. Gov. DeWine announced the results on Twitter Wednesday. The update came a day after the three were tested during a live streaming event as part of the governor's biweekly news conference on pandemic updates. The state's single-day case total jumped to 632, part of a trend of increasing number of positive tests over the past few days. Ohio is now reporting nearly 46,800 confirmed or probable cases and 2,755 confirmed or probable deaths.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

Probe underway of bean bag shot that blinded man in 1 eye

CLEVELAND (AP) — An official says the shooting of a man who lost an eye when he was hit by a bean bag during a Black Lives Matter protest in Cleveland is being investigated by authorities. A cellphone video from the May 30 protest shows 24-year-old John Sanders, of Sandusky, being struck in the face as he walked away from a confrontation outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says sheriff's deputies were armed with bean bag guns that day and an investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is underway.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATTORNEYS GENERAL

GOP attorneys general back police amid congressional debate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven GOP attorneys general are weighing in on the congressional debate over policing amid the national push to stop racial bias in law enforcement. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the others sent a letter this week urging congressional leaders to ensure police officers' safety as Democrats demand changes in police tactics and accountability. Paxton joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina in signing the letter. The letter comes as a Republican policing bill stalled with lack of Senate Democratic support. Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes in policing.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

Lawsuit: Abusive Ohio State doc placed above accountability

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An updated lawsuit alleges a former Ohio State University student health director acknowledged he knew of a doctor’s practice of conducting a genital exam on every patient he saw. The complaint unsealed this week alleges Ted Grace confirmed in a deposition that such behavior was unusual. The updated lawsuit also alleges that several Ohio State medical staff believed the university placed team doctor Richard Strauss above accountability. Hundreds of former students allege decades-old sexual abuse and mistreatment by Strauss. Grace has declined to comment. A message was left with Ohio State seeking comment on the updated complaint.

FRATERNITY-STUDENT DEATH

Ex-fraternity president pleads guilty in deadly hazing case

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The former president of a now-defunct fraternity at Ohio University has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from hazing that led to a student’s death two years ago. Elijah Wahib pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts each of felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor hazing and a single felony count of permitting drug use, The 22-year-old Westlake man became the fifth members of the former Sigma Pi fraternity to plead guilty to charges that grew out of the 2018 incident involving Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old freshman who was found dead after ingesting nitrous oxide.

AIRPORT-GUNS IN BAGS

TSA officers find 2 pistols at Columbus airport checkpoints

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Transportation Security Administration officers discovered two pistols in carry-on bags at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. One of the weapons was loaded and the other was not. The weapons were found during different security screenings on Tuesday. The TSA says police took possession of the bags and escorted the passengers out of the checkpoint area. The weapons bring to seven the number of firearms detected by TSA officers at the Columbus airport this year.

CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING-CHARGES

Ohio man accused of trading drugs for sex with children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal indictment accuses an Ohio man of exchanging drugs for sexual access to children of drug-addicted parents. The indictment says Larry Dean Porter repeatedly traded drugs for sex with three girls, with several other adults helping transport the victims to Porter's house. Porter is also accused of taking sexually explicit photos of the children for the purposes of creating child pornography. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus planned to discuss details of the indictment later Wednesday. Porter's court-appointed public defender declined comment. Eight other adults were charged, including two of Porter's adult daughters and a cousin of Porter.

EX-QUARTERBACK-THEFT CHARGES

Filing: Victims deserve ex-quarterback's concussion funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says multiple fraud victims should receive money awarded to an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback from a national concussion settlement. Former star player Art Schlichter is serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges involving college and NFL game tickets promised but never delivered. One of Schlichter's victims was retiree Anita Barney, who was later convicted of defrauding others under Schlichter's direction. Ron O'Brien is prosecutor in Franklin County in central Ohio. He's asked a judge to award money Barney is owed by Schlichter to Barney's own victims.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

Ohio governor not in favor of removing Columbus statue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that while he's not in favor of the removal of statues of Columbus, he's open to discussions that arise about people's place in history. DeWine said Thursday he's not overly bothered by the removal of statues commemorating Confederate soldiers because his great-great-grandfather fought for the Union and was imprisoned in a Confederate prisoner of war camp. But DeWine also said that pulling every statute down because someone wasn't perfect probably isn't a good idea. Columbus State Community College has removed its statue of Columbus and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther wants a City Hall statue to go.