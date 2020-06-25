Maryville High School nickname creates controversy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since the Confederate flag was banned at NASCAR, a group of Maryville High School alumni have requested the school’s mascot to be changed.

“This kind of came to light as hey maybe we should do something about the blatant racism that is prevalent in Maryville,” said Savita Chapman, a Maryville High School alumna who graduated in 2014.

A petition started last week and has more than 2,000 signatures.

The goal is to get rid of Maryville High School’s nickname — the rebels.

“Because of the historical ties with rebels being part of the Confederacy, people have frequently bought confederate flags to those football games. And that’s pretty common,” explained Chapman.

Maryville City Schools, School Board Chair, Nick Black said the name is not a tie to the Confederacy, but a tie to the stance the school took 90 years ago.

“That nickname stems, we believe the mid-1930s in response to some sanctions by the TSSAA a coach made a, what he probably thought at the time was an offhand comment about being rebels against the governing body, and it stuck,” said Black.

Head Football Coach, Derek Hunt told WVLT News that the team has won more than a dozen championships over the years.

”This is obviously a school board/community decision, and a lot bigger than any single coach, player, or student. As far as the football team, no matter what our nickname is, our mission as a program will not change... which is to be the most positively influential group of people in our community. I know for certain that no matter what happens a lot of good will come and has already come from this. I’ve personally had the opportunity to listen, learn, and be a part of conversations that likely would not have occurred if the nickname, “Rebels”, had not been the subject of petitions. The willingness to listen, communicate, and educate is important... and the best part of this is we get to CHOOSE how we respond and move forward regardless of the outcome. As football coaches we will continue to promote unity, encourage each other, and love our players no matter what the school is called. We have always been a large group of people with many differences working toward a common goal. That is the beauty of teamwork and certainly at the core of Maryville’s past successes. I believe this will only make us better.”

Chapman said she and others have one goal and so far it has been working.

“We just want to call attention to hey let’s look at this again let’s have that conversation and examine you know is this really the environment that we want to foster for our next generation,” questioned Chapman.

“Right now all I’m doing is listening. And I find that’s the most important thing right now,” said Black.

Another petition has been created to keep the rebel name.

So far the change.org petition has more than 1,800 signatures.

WVLT News reached out to the football player who started this petition but have not yet gotten a response.

