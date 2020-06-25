More sunshine coming for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clearing skies through the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re staying warm and muggy this afternoon with temperatures into the mid 80s.

Isolated showers will be around on Thursday afternoon. Sun is the biggest winner. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

If you have the WVLT Weather app, then hopefully you’ve seen some of our posts about the Saharan dust in the atmosphere, because it will reach our area for Thursday evening. This can make for a hazy view, but a colorful sunset.

Saharan Dust In The Atmosphere will be most during the weekend. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Overnight we’ll see mostly clear skies and patches of fog develop once again as temperatures stay in the mid 60s as we head into Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is a seasonable day, with a high of 87 degrees and isolated showers and storms developing. With a 20% coverage of our area, this is a better day to get outside than the building rain chances this week.

Saturday is looking like a few developing showers and storms are possible. So, don’t cancel plans but the WVLT Weather app will let you know if heavy rain and lightning are nearby. The high will be around 85 degrees. with a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms.

A system looks like it will be stuck in our area again, which means we will have up and down rain chances for several days. This will also keep us cooler, closer to 80 degrees for most of this stretch.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

8 Day forecast for Knoxville, TN (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.